W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00
Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence
George Mayne Notice
Mayne George Died suddenly at home on
Sunday 29th December,
aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of the late Marie, loving father of Jan and George and a dear father in law, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

The funeral service will take place
at Longridge Parish Church
of St. Lawrence on
Thursday 9th January at
12.00noon, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to 'Guide Dogs'.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
