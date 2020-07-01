|
|
|
GORNALL GERARD JAMES The family of the late Gerard wish to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and the farming community for their cards of condolence, messages of sympathy, kind words and thoughts received during their recent sad loss, those who paid their respects along the journey and the many donations received in memory of Gerard,
for St Catherine's Hospice.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr Mason of Stonebridge Surgery, Longridge District Nursing Team and St Catherine's Hospice, in particular Karen for the support and care provided to Gerard and ourselves in recent months. We would like to thank Fr Anthony Dutton for conducting a fitting service and comforting words. Nick and colleagues at William Houghton Funeral Services for their caring and professional arrangements.
Pam, Julie, Stephen, Andrew and family
Published in Garstang Courier on July 1, 2020