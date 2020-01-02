|
PEARSON Gerald S Aged 91 years.
Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 18th December 2019.
The very truly loved husband,
for 66 years, of Margaret.
Dear dad of Alan and Anne and father in law of Eliz.
A loving grandad and
great grandad.
A private family service and committal will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January 2020 followed by a service of remembrance at
St John the Baptist Church,
School Lane, Pilling, PR3 6HD
at 12.30pm (all welcome).
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Blackpool Victoria Hospital Cardiac Unit or The North West Air Ambulance c/o
the funeral director.
All further enquiries to
C.T.Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway,
Poulton-le-Fylde,
Lancashire
FY6 7SF
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 2, 2020