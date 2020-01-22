|
PEARSON Gerald S Margaret and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all who attended Gerald's service of thanksgiving held at St John the Baptist Church, Pilling.
They would also like to thank everyone for the cards received, their kind expressions of sympathy and the generous donations received for the chosen charities.
Special thanks to the Reverend Canon Martin Keighley and the Reverend Canon Ron Greenall
for their kind ministrations and finally thank you to
Steve Robinson-Wright and C.T.Hull Funeral Service for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 22, 2020