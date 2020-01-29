|
|
|
Baines Gladys Gladys' family thank most sincerely all their relations and Mum's good friends for their kind words and cards of comfort and attendance at Mum's funeral.
These have given us great comfort at this difficult time.
We thank Fr. Doyle for his ministrations and the staff of Belmont Care Home for the care shown to Mum.
Special thanks for the generous donations received for
St. Catherine's Hospice and to
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their help.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 29, 2020