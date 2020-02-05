|
WHITAKER GLADYS Died peacefully in Belmont
Care Home, Longridge on
Wednesday 29th January,
aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Richard, dearly loved mum of Diane and Jill, beloved grandma of Peter, Laura, Naomi, Richard and Jade and great grandma of Aaron.
The funeral service will take place at Chipping Parish Church
of St. Bartholomew on
Thursday 13th February at 12.30pm, prior to committal
at Preston crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation.'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 5, 2020