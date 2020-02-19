Home

WHITAKER Gladys The family of the late Gladys would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and kind donations for 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' received at this sad time.
Grateful thanks to Dr Miller and the staff of Belmont Care Home, to Rev. Fiona Jenkins for her comforting service and finally, to William Houghton Funeral Directors for sensitive and dignified conduct of all funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
