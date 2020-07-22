|
|
|
WALKER Gordon Alan Passed away peacefully in hospital
on Wednesday 8th July 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
A much loved dad to Graham,
Malcolm, Andrew and Dawn.
A Dear Father-in Law
A loving grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Calder Vale on
Monday 27th July at 11.00am prior to burial in the churchyard.
Donations in memory of
Gordon are gratefully accepted for
Oncology Unit, Royal Lancaster Infirmary or
St John's Church, Calder Vale.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 22, 2020