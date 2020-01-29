|
|
|
OLDROYD Harry Passed away peacefully on
21st January 2020
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved husband of Doreen,
loving dad of Chris and Nick,
much loved grandad, great granddad, uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 10th February 2020
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only by request please but the family are gratefully receiving donations to benefit Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Further enquiries to:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 29, 2020