Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
13:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Oldroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Oldroyd

Notice Condolences

Harry Oldroyd Notice
OLDROYD Harry Passed away peacefully on
21st January 2020
aged 95 years.

Dearly loved husband of Doreen,
loving dad of Chris and Nick,
much loved grandad, great granddad, uncle
and friend to many.

Funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 10th February 2020
at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only by request please but the family are gratefully receiving donations to benefit Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Further enquiries to:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -