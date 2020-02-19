|
OWEN Helen Following a short illness,
Helen passed away peacefully
in Royal Lancaster Infirmary
on 4th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
David Gordon Owen.
Loving sister of John McGrath.
Dear step-mum of Susan.
Much loved Auntie of
John, Andrew and Ann.
Funeral service will be held
at Lancaster Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of Helen
for 'Versus Arthritis'
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director,
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB. Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020