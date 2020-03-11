|
WILSON (nee Bamber)
Hilda Passed away peacefully in hospital on February the 29th 2020, aged 94.
Beloved Wife of the late Ivan.
Loving Auntie of Sandra and Carol and Auntie in law to John and Gary. Also a very special great Auntie to Claire and Carl.
Funeral service at Saint Hilda's Church, Billsborrow at 1:15pm followed by a cremation at
Preston Crematorium at 2:30pm on Monday 16th March.
Flowers welcome, send to
Funeral Directors,
Greg Hodgkinson, Castle View, Bridge Street, Garstang.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020