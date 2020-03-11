Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00
St. Lawrence's
Longridge
Ian Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Ian Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on Thursday 5th March,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan, loving father of Shaun and Michael and a much loved father-in-law
and grandad.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. Lawrence's, Longridge on
Monday 23rd March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' or 'St. Lawrence's Churchyard Fund'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 7882291
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
