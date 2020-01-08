|
DUNDERDALE Jack Margaret, Ruth and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, donations and support
received at this sad time.
Many thanks to
Rev Andrew Wilkinson
and Rev Constance Whalley
for the home visits and the
lovely funeral service
and all who attended.
Special thanks to the
District Nurses and Doctors
from Garstang Medical Centre
without whose help we wouldn't
have been able to look after Jack
at home which is what he wished.
Thank you to Churchtown
ladies for the lovely buffet,
Flowers by Morgan for the
beautiful floral tribute and
to Greg Hodgkinson and
staff for the very caring and
dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 8, 2020