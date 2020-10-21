Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hill

Notice Condolences

Jean Hill Notice
HILL On 9th October 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Jean, aged 83 years of Knott End-on-Sea.
The dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loving mother of Maree and Sandra, step mother of Bryan and Clive, sister of Renee and George, also a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and aunty.
Funeral service and committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 11.30am.
Regrettably only 30 allowed in chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Jean may be given to "C.R.Y" Cardiac Risk in the Young.
C/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -