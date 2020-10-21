|
HILL On 9th October 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Jean, aged 83 years of Knott End-on-Sea.
The dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, loving mother of Maree and Sandra, step mother of Bryan and Clive, sister of Renee and George, also a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and aunty.
Funeral service and committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 11.30am.
Regrettably only 30 allowed in chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Jean may be given to "C.R.Y" Cardiac Risk in the Young.
C/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 21, 2020