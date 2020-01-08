Home

RICHARDSON On 30th December 2019, peacefully in Royal
Lancaster Infirmary,
Jean Margaret
Known as Grandma Chief,
aged 85 years, of Garstang.
A loving wife, mother,
mother in law, grandma and
great grandma, who will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Jean, may be given to The Salvation Army, c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 291347
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
