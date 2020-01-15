Home

Jean Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Jean All the family would like to thank everyone for all their cards and
for donations received to the Salvation Army, to the R.L.I for everything they did for
Jean and making her comfortable,
to Canon Peter Ballard for a beautiful service, Wyrebank, Garstang for the lovely food, Flowers By Morgan for the beautiful flowers and last of all a massive thank you to Andrew Wainman for everything he did,
he made everything perfect and made us feel at ease with all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
