RAINFORD Jennifer Died peacefully at home
on Saturday 23rd May 2020,
aged 86 years.
Late of Pea Hall Farm, Pilling
and formerly of
Crawley Cross Farm, Winmarleigh
Dearly loved wife of William.
Much loved mother of
Andrew and Susan.
Cherished granny of
Philippa, Lynne and Katie.
Funeral service will be held at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
on Friday 5th June.
A memorial service to celebrate
her life will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 6, 2020
