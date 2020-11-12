Home

Charnley (Nee Pearson)
Joan Previously of Glasson Dock and Clarksons Farm, Thurnham, passed away on Monday 9th of November 2020, aged 94 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Gerald Charnley, much loved mother of June, John and Irene and a dear mother-in-law to John and Jill. A loving Grandmother to Becky, Ben, Victoria, Amelia, Thomas and Sarah. Greatly missed and will always
be in our hearts.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service for immediate family will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Joan would be greatly appreciated for The British Heart Foundation and Christ Church Glasson PCC either by cheques via AJ Wainman, Funeral Director , Cockerham, Lancaster LA2 OEF, or direct to BHF via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joancharnley.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 12, 2020
