Morrison Joan Passed away peacefully in
Pilling Nursing Home on
5th February 2020,
Joan, aged 90 years.
A much loved Wife to Tony,
a dear Mother to Andrea and Janice, loving Grandma to Emma and Great Grandma to Skyla.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church, Knott End on Friday
28th February at 10:00am, followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Air Ambulance and Great Ormond Street Hospital. C/o and all enquiries contact.
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020