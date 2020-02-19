Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Morrison

Notice Condolences

Joan Morrison Notice
Morrison Joan Passed away peacefully in
Pilling Nursing Home on
5th February 2020,
Joan, aged 90 years.
A much loved Wife to Tony,
a dear Mother to Andrea and Janice, loving Grandma to Emma and Great Grandma to Skyla.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church, Knott End on Friday
28th February at 10:00am, followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Air Ambulance and Great Ormond Street Hospital. C/o and all enquiries contact.
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -