Joan Thompson

Notice Condolences

Joan Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Joan On 16th December peacefully in hospital, aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late Norman, very dear mother of Paul and Jill, mother in law of Joan and Richard and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
Her funeral service will take place in St. James Church, Shireshead, on Monday, 30th December at 11.00a.m. followed by interment in St. Paul's Churchyard, Shireshead.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD
Tel: 01524851595
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 25, 2019
