DOBSON John Edward In loving memory of
John Edward Dobson.
Formerly of Ease Barn Farm, Ribchester and Hill Farm,
Hurst Green.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at
Alston View Nursing Home
aged 88 years.
A dearly loved Husband of Margaret and a much-loved
Father to John & Julie,
Father in law to Grace & Michael.
A Cherished Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 6th August 2020 at 11.00am at St Lawrence's Church, Longridge followed by an interment at St Wilfrid's Church, Ribchester.
Family flowers only please - donations in memory to John if desired may be given for the
North West Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Longridge.
