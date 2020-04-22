|
KNOWLES John Harrison Passed away peacefully in
the Cornmill Nursing Home,
Garstang on Tuesday 14th April
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late June
and loving partner of the late Julia.
Loving father of Mark and Melvyn.
Father in law to Sue and Carol.
Cherished grandad, great grandad
and dear brother of Margaret
and a great friend to many.
Private funeral service will take
place at St. Thomas' Churchyard
with a memorial service to be
held at a later date.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of John for
National Kidney Foundation
and the MS Society.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 22, 2020