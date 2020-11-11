|
MOORBY John James
(Jim) Jim passed away, three days
short of his 90th birthday,
on Saturday 31st October
after a long fight with illness.
Devoted husband of Beryl,
who sadly passed away
in August 2020.
Father of Cherrie and Andrew,
father-in-law of Michael and
Allyson, grandfather of Paul,
Anna, Sophie, Jonty and Charlie.
Due to present restrictions, the
funeral service will be family only,
at Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to North West Air
Ambulance, North Mersey
Business Centre, Woodward
Road, Knowsley, L23 7UY.
Website: nwaa.net.
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Funeral
Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham,
Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
