Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Moorby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Moorby

Notice Condolences

John Moorby Notice
MOORBY John James
(Jim) Jim passed away, three days
short of his 90th birthday,
on Saturday 31st October
after a long fight with illness.
Devoted husband of Beryl,
who sadly passed away
in August 2020.
Father of Cherrie and Andrew,
father-in-law of Michael and
Allyson, grandfather of Paul,
Anna, Sophie, Jonty and Charlie.
Due to present restrictions, the
funeral service will be family only,
at Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to North West Air
Ambulance, North Mersey
Business Centre, Woodward
Road, Knowsley, L23 7UY.
Website: nwaa.net.
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Funeral
Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham,
Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -