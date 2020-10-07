|
|
|
ORMAND John It is with great sadness
that the loving husband and
best friend of June passed away
on 28th September 2020
at Royal Preston Hospital,
after a short illness.
Loving dad of Sharon and Steven, father in law of Howard and Clare. Devoted grandad of Becca,
Emma and Matthew, dear brother of Alan, Janet (deceased) and brother in law of Eileen and Ken.
'He will be dearly missed
by all his family.'
Due to current restrictions,
a private family service will be held at Preston Crematorium, with a memorial service to be held at a later date at St. Lawrence Church, Longridge for all those wishing
to pay their respects.
Any donations in John's memory would be gratefully received by
the family's designated charity, 'Cancer Research U.K',
via the funeral directors.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 7, 2020