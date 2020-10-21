|
ORMAND John June and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and donations to Cancer Research received during their recent sad loss of John.
Thanks to the Reverend Gill Mack for her kind words at the funeral service, and also to Sean and the staff at WH Houghton for their help and assistance to ensure a dignified funeral during these difficult and unprecedented times.
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 21, 2020