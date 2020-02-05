|
|
|
RIGBY John Louis
'Lou' Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on Wednesday 29th January,
aged 90 years.
Loving father of Keith, Anne,
John, Bernadette, Alan, David
and Peter. Dear father in law to Marie, Lynn, Jennifer and Fox.
A grandad and more to Candice, Carolyn, John, Steven, Victoria, Josephine, Edward, Arwen,
Sophia and Hannah.
Night night grandad Lou
from your great grandchildren Brydie, Cavan, Conall, Alfie, Eliza, Oscar, Phoebe, Casper and Halle.
A dearly loved friend of Tess,
and the beloved uncle of many.
Requiem Mass and interment
will take place at St. Wilfrid's
RC Church, Longridge on Wednesday 12th February
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
the 'Woodland Trust.'
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 5, 2020