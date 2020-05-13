Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
St Wilfrid's
Longridge
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wells

Notice Condolences

John Wells Notice
WELLS JOHN Passed away peacefully
at Sherwood Lodge Care Home
on Tuesday 5th May,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
loving father of
Yvonne and Denise and
their husbands Ged and Roger,
caring grandfather to Ben
and his wife Katey, Charlotte, Rachel, Harriet and their partners George, Phil and Chris and great grandfather to Evie, Molly and Lily.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Due to the current situation
a private graveside service
will be held at St Wilfrid's, Longridge on Friday 15th May and
a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Donations if so desired to 'Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity' c/o the funeral director or Royal Preston Hospital,
Sharoe Green Lane, Preston,
PR2 9HT.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -