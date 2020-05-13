|
|
|
WELLS JOHN Passed away peacefully
at Sherwood Lodge Care Home
on Tuesday 5th May,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
loving father of
Yvonne and Denise and
their husbands Ged and Roger,
caring grandfather to Ben
and his wife Katey, Charlotte, Rachel, Harriet and their partners George, Phil and Chris and great grandfather to Evie, Molly and Lily.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Due to the current situation
a private graveside service
will be held at St Wilfrid's, Longridge on Friday 15th May and
a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Donations if so desired to 'Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity' c/o the funeral director or Royal Preston Hospital,
Sharoe Green Lane, Preston,
PR2 9HT.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on May 13, 2020