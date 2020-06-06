|
|
|
WELLS John Betty, Yvonne and Denise would like to thank all their family and friends for their support and messages of condolence
received at this sad time.
Special thanks to the staff of Sherwood Lodge Care Home, Longridge Community Hospital, Royal Preston and
Chorley Hospitals for their kindness and care.
Thanks also to Canon Doyle
for his befitting graveside service and to Nick and colleagues at William Houghton Funerals
for their thoughtful and
dignified arrangements.
Finally, grateful thanks for
all donations received for the Lancashire Teaching
Hospitals Charity.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 6, 2020