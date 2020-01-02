|
KELSALL Joseph John
'Joe' Died peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on
Saturday 28th December,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved by all his family.
The funeral service and interment will take place at the
Church of St. Eadmer, Bleasdale on Saturday 11th January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or
'North West Air Ambulance'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 2, 2020