Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kelsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kelsall

Notice Condolences

Joseph Kelsall Notice
KELSALL Joseph John
'Joe' Died peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on
Saturday 28th December,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved by all his family.
The funeral service and interment will take place at the
Church of St. Eadmer, Bleasdale on Saturday 11th January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or
'North West Air Ambulance'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -