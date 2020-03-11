|
|
|
SWARBRICK Suddenly, in Clifton Hospital, on Monday 2nd March 2020.
Kath
aged 90 years.
Former landlady of
The Green Man Public House, Claughton-on-Brock
near Garstang.
Dear wife of the late John.
A much loved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunty.
All family and friends are invited to attend Kath's Funeral Mass that will take place at St Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church,
Bispham near Blackpool on
Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 10.30am, followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium.
All further enquiries to
Steve Robinson-Wright
c/o C.T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020