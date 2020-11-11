Home

WOLSTENHOLME Katherine Passed away peacefully at home on 31 st October 2020,
aged 75 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.

Who will be sadly missed by
family and many friends.

The funeral service will take
place at St James's Church,
Stalmine at 12:00 noon on the
13th of November followed by burial at Preesall Cemetery.
Numbers will be limited due
to current restrictions.

Donations if so desired to Christies and Marie Curie.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moon's Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020
