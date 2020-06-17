|
|
|
EYRE
(NEE WRIGHT) On 11th June 2020, peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Lancaster.
KATHLEEN (KATH)
Aged 82 years of Scorton,
loving partner of Colin,
mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
A private graveside burial service will take place at St. Peters Church, Scorton, on Friday 19th June 2020. Donations in memory of Kath may be given to Alzheimer's Society
c/o and all enquiries
A. J. Wainman
Funeral Director
Cockerham
LA2 0EF.
Tel 01524 791347.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 17, 2020