W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Linda Ashworth Notice
ASHWORTH Linda Teaching Assistant at
St. Wilfrid's Primary School.
Passed away on 17th June,
aged 50 years.
Beloved wife of Tom, loving mum
of Michael, Joseph and Tom Junior. Linda was also a very dearly loved daughter, sister and grandaughter who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Graveside funeral service will
take place at St. Wilfrid's
R.C Church, Longridge on
Friday 26th June at 3pm.
Those wishing to attend are reminded to comply with social distancing guidelines at all times.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'Caritas' (supporting grieving children) or 'St. Wilfrid's R.C Primary School' (to benefit the children Linda thought so much of).
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on June 24, 2020
