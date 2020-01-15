|
|
|
SLINGER LINDA Peacefully, surrounded
by her family at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 4th January,
aged 73 years.
A loving wife, mother, nana,
great nana and sister.
The funeral service will take place at Goosnargh Parish Church of
St. Mary the Virgin on
Friday 24th January at 2pm,
prior to private family committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Bright clothing is
encouraged at the service.
No flowers please by request but donations if desired to
'Parkinson's U.K' or
'Nurses on C.C.U'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 15, 2020