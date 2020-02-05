|
|
|
BLEZARD Lorna Who passed away peacefully at Longridge Community Hospital
on Wednesday 29th January,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of George, Andrew and Gillian, loving grandma of Lucy, Katy (deceased), Jennifer, Victoria, Christopher, Rebekah, Thomas and Louie and
great grandma of Jensen.
Requiem Mass and interment will be held at St. Wilfrid's R.C Church, Longridge on Monday
10th February at 10am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to either 'Marie Curie Cancer Care' or 'Tender Nursing Care'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 5, 2020