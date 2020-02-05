Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Blezard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Blezard

Notice Condolences

Lorna Blezard Notice
BLEZARD Lorna Who passed away peacefully at Longridge Community Hospital
on Wednesday 29th January,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of George, Andrew and Gillian, loving grandma of Lucy, Katy (deceased), Jennifer, Victoria, Christopher, Rebekah, Thomas and Louie and
great grandma of Jensen.
Requiem Mass and interment will be held at St. Wilfrid's R.C Church, Longridge on Monday
10th February at 10am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to either 'Marie Curie Cancer Care' or 'Tender Nursing Care'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -