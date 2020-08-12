Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Davis

Notice Condolences

Marie Davis Notice
DAVIS MARIE THERESE Who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Longridge Community Hospital, fortified by rites of the
Holy Church, on Thursday
6th August, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
loving mum of Thomas and Susan,
mother in law of Gillian and David
and a dearly loved nanna,
grandma and great grandma.
The Funeral Mass will take place at
Our Lady and St. Michael RC Church, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -