|
|
|
DAVIS MARIE THERESE Who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Longridge Community Hospital, fortified by rites of the
Holy Church, on Thursday
6th August, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
loving mum of Thomas and Susan,
mother in law of Gillian and David
and a dearly loved nanna,
grandma and great grandma.
The Funeral Mass will take place at
Our Lady and St. Michael RC Church, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 12, 2020