Marie Davis

DAVIS Marie Therese Marie's family would like to
thank all relatives and friends
for the support they have
received during this sad time.
The cards of condolence and words of comfort have been
truly appreciated.
Special thanks to the staff at
Longridge Hospital for their care, to Fr. H. Doyle for his attendance to mum and for his ministrations,
to our friends in Longridge band
for the musical tributes, Ferraris
for their hospitality and finally
to Nick for his help with
funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 26, 2020
