DAVEY Marjorie Olwyn Passed away peacefully at home
with loving family around her
on Saturday 15th August 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of Neville, Anne,
Michael, Paul, Julie and loved
mother-in-law of their partners.
Cherished grandma of James,
Joe, Becky, Naomi and Adam.
A treasured "Nana Garstang"
of Francis, Tom, Grace, and
"Nana Gravy" of Scarlett,
Amelia and Ryan. A loving
great grandma of Edie,
Francesca, Arnie and part
of a large loving family
including the late siblings
David, Dorothy, Roy, Sheila,
Beth and a dearly loved
foster mum to many children.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Calder Vale on
Friday 28th August at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Lancaster Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Olwyn for
Lancaster Animal Care and
The Children's Society
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
