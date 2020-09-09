|
DAVEY Marjorie Olwyn The family of the late Marjorie Olwyn Davey would like to thank the extended family, friends and neighbours for their love and expressions of sympathy during their recent bereavement,
and for their love, care, support and kindness during the last year.
Special thanks to the carers from Napier and Marie Curie, Garstang District Nurses, Dr Morgan and The Garstang Health Centre Team, and Hospice at Home for caring
so beautifully for Olwyn.
Grateful thanks to Rev Keith Borwick and Rev Derek Oldham from Garstang Methodist Circuit for their valued ministry over Olwyn's latter days and for their support for the family.
Thanks too, to Greg and his team from Greg Hodgkinson's Funeral Directors for their efficient, dignified and comforting funeral arrangements, and to Stepping Stones Restaurant for their comforting welcome, delicious food and excellent service.
Donations in Olwyn's memory
can be made to "The Children's Society" and "Lancaster Animal Care" through Greg Hodgkinson Independent Funeral Director, Garstang.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 9, 2020