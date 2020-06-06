|
|
|
Vale Mary Winifred
née Robinson
(Formerly Knowles) Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 90.
Dearly loved wife, mother,
mother-in-law, nana,
great grandmother
and friend to so many.
Due to current restrictions
private funeral service will be held
at Lytham Park Crematorium
but respects may be paid as the
cortege leaves Inskip at 10 am onto St Roberts RC Church, Catforth.
Family flowers only but
donations, if so desired, to
St Roberts Church and
Gt Eccleston Health Centre.
Co of the undertaker
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Grate Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 6, 2020