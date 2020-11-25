Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Maureen McFadyen Notice
McFADYEN
Maureen Francis Former teacher of Art at
St. Cecilia's RC High School.

Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 18th November,
aged 84 years.

Loving wife of Barry, dearly loved mum of Stephen and Sally
and a much loved mother-in-law, nana and sister.

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 27th November at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the 'Salvation Army'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 25, 2020
