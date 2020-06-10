Home

Michael O'Regan

Notice

Michael O'Regan Notice
O'Regan Michael John Passed away peacefully at
Oakfield Nursing Home on
14th May 2020.
Beloved Husband of Christine, Father of Angela (deceased)
and Stephen (deceased).
Christine would like to thank family, special friends, neighbours on Wyre Vale Park, Doctors at Garstang Medical Practice,
Matron Joanne, Michelle and Emma for looking after Michael over the years.
Also, thank you to Georgina
from Dimonds Funeralcare, Garstang for her kindness
at this terribly sad time.
Thank you all so much,
Christine Dorothy O'Regan.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 10, 2020
