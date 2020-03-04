|
|
|
McLAUGHLIN
Neil Patrick With his loving family by his side,
Neil passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 26th February 2020,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of June.
Loving dad of Shaun and Hazel.
Cherished grandad of Kirsty,
Holly, Tom and James.
Funeral service will be held
at St. Mary and St. Michael's
Catholic Church, Garstang on
Monday 9th March at 11.00am.
The family request that anyone
attending should come dressed
as Neil would remember them,
darts shirts, football shirts
or bike leathers.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of Neil for the
work of St. Johns Hospice and
Marie Curie c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director,
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 4, 2020