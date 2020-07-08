|
|
|
JARVIS On 28th June 2020 in Laurel Bank Nursing Home, Lancaster.
Norman
Aged 86 years.
The beloved and cherished Husband of the late Joan Jarvis and a much loved Dad of Martin.
The funeral service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe crematorium on Tuesday
14th July at 3.30pm.
(Limited to 30 people only)
Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to St Johns Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST, Tel 01524 382538.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 8, 2020