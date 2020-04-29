|
Kay Norman Passed away peacefully
on 21st April 2020
at Alston View Nursing Home,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Christine, much loved father of Sharon and grandfather
to Liam and Callum.
Also, Andrew and Karen,
son and daughter of Christine.
A private family committal will take place at Preston Crematorium. Donations if desired to
Alston View Nursing Home directly.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 29, 2020