CROSSTHWAITE Patricia Pat's family would like to thank all their good friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence,
messages of support and generous donations made in her memory during this difficult time.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 21 R.P.H for their care of Pat and her family, to Dr. Griffin and staff at Bery Lane Medical Centre and the nursing staff of Longridge Community Hospital for their care and attention, to Fr. H. Doyle for the personal funeral Mass, to all who were able to attend the funeral, to Ferraris for their hospitality and finally to Nick and all at William Houghton for their help with funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 2, 2020