HICKEY Patrick
(Pat) Died peacefully at home
on 8th July 2020.
Loving husband of Phyllis.
A dear brother, uncle
and great uncle.
A private family funeral service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will be passing along the High Street and onto Bridge Street at 11:20am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may
be made in memory of Pat,
direct to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare, 2 Bridge Street, Garstang, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on July 15, 2020
