Paul Noblet Notice
Noblet Paul
(Nobby) Aged 54

Formerly of Forton Post Office. Latterly of Garstang 'where he
was a familiar face in the
Garstang pubs'

Passed away peacefully
on 5th August 2020.

A much loved brother,
uncle and friend.

Private Funeral to take place
due to COVID-19.

'Raise a glass in his memory'

Donations if desired to
The British Legion &
The British Heart Foundation
via the Funeral Director.

All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind,
Garstang PR3 1LN
Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 19, 2020
