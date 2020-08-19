|
|
|
Noblet Paul
(Nobby) Aged 54
Formerly of Forton Post Office. Latterly of Garstang 'where he
was a familiar face in the
Garstang pubs'
Passed away peacefully
on 5th August 2020.
A much loved brother,
uncle and friend.
Private Funeral to take place
due to COVID-19.
'Raise a glass in his memory'
Donations if desired to
The British Legion &
The British Heart Foundation
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind,
Garstang PR3 1LN
Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 19, 2020